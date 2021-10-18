Will this deterioration in the rule of law continue?

Nepal tops the list of South Asian countries at 70th position in terms of rule of law. Nepal was followed by Sri Lanka at 76th and India at 79th. Among the worst countries, Bangladesh is followed by Pakistan at 130 and Afghanistan at 134th. According to the report, 74.2 per cent of the countries in the index have seen a decline in the rule of law during the corona period. These countries are home to about 85 per cent of the world's population.

With this data, our policymakers may be relieved to think that Bangladesh alone is not in a state of decline. There are many more. But the common people have to suffer the dire consequences. The absence of the rule of law is also behind the recent attacks on temples and puja mandaps of the minority communities in different parts of the country. The same crime happens again and again when the criminals get away through the loopholes.

Despite its ongoing political crisis, Nepal is at the top of South Asia in terms of the rule of law. We have a lot to learn from this small country in the foothills of the Himalayas.