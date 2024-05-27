Medical student crisis: No compromise with quality of education

When a student has to endure a fierce competition to enrol at medical college, the crisis of students at several private medical colleges is really a piece of surprising news.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the MBBS first-year class will begin on 5 June, but many seats remain vacant at private medical colleges. According to the Private Medical College Association, 1,200 seats will remain vacant, while, the figure, according to the health ministry, is 635.

What is more important than the debate on the number is, why private medical colleges cannot maintain education quality. Private medical college owners are mulling the cancellation of the automation system, which prepares the serial of the students and allows students to choose three colleges of their liking. Seats remain vacant at those medical colleges that the students do not choose on priority.