The violence and chaos sparked by the recent programmes called by Awami League (activities banned in the country) have left people feeling anxious and worried. While their disruptive acts have spread to several districts, the situation in Gopalganj has gone out of hand. So far, the government has chosen to show restraint in handling the unrest. We certainly welcome this stance. But saboteurs might exploit the situation if law enforcement agencies sit back for too long.

The government needs to realise that this kind of situation cannot just linger on indefinitely. They must come up with effective strategies to restore peace and make sure citizens' lives and properties are safe.

According to Prothom Alo's reports, acts of sabotage hit 17 districts starting Tuesday night all the way through Wednesday midnight, and the chaos rolled right into Thursday. In different areas, Awami League activists torched buses, railway lines, BNP offices and even lawmakers' homes. Grameen Bank offices were set on fire in various parts of the country. Dhaka saw a few crude bomb explosions too.