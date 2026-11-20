Editorial
Awami League’s violence and sabotage: Administration must establish control
The violence and chaos sparked by the recent programmes called by Awami League (activities banned in the country) have left people feeling anxious and worried. While their disruptive acts have spread to several districts, the situation in Gopalganj has gone out of hand. So far, the government has chosen to show restraint in handling the unrest. We certainly welcome this stance. But saboteurs might exploit the situation if law enforcement agencies sit back for too long.
The government needs to realise that this kind of situation cannot just linger on indefinitely. They must come up with effective strategies to restore peace and make sure citizens' lives and properties are safe.
According to Prothom Alo's reports, acts of sabotage hit 17 districts starting Tuesday night all the way through Wednesday midnight, and the chaos rolled right into Thursday. In different areas, Awami League activists torched buses, railway lines, BNP offices and even lawmakers' homes. Grameen Bank offices were set on fire in various parts of the country. Dhaka saw a few crude bomb explosions too.
These last few days of violence and attacks have already claimed four lives. In Pirojpur, a bus driver’s assistant was burned to death while sleeping inside his vehicle when it was torched. In Narail's Kalia, two people were killed when Awami League men attacked a BNP procession. A Krishak Dal member lost his life in Faridpur.
The most worrying situation is unfolding in Gopalganj. Awami League leaders and activists kept up non-stop violence across the entire district, including Tungipara and Gopalganj Sadar from Tuesday evening until Thursday evening, when this piece was being written. Tungipara Police Station had to shut down operations after being torched. Muksudpur Police Station was attacked and burned as well. The houses of BNP MPs Selimuzzaman Molla, KM Babar and SM Jilani were targeted, vandalised and set ablaze, alongside a hospital owned by an MP. Even police and BGB vehicles were targeted with arson. With ruling party activists blocking roads with machetes, local weapons and hockey sticks, bus services from Khulna and Bagerhat to Dhaka had to be entirely suspended.
What’s been happening in Gopalganj over the past few days can only be described in one word as anarchy. The consequences of this politics of violence and sabotage could ultimately backfire on them.
The government must identify those involved in attacks, arson and other acts of sabotage and bring them to justice. It must establish the authority of the administration and law enforcement agencies in Gopalganj. At the same time, security forces need to tread very carefully when carrying out operations and using force. History has shown that excessive use of force can itself fuel further violence.
Amid the Awami League's ongoing sabotage, the homes of several former ministers and MPs from the party have also been set on fire. These attacks and arson incidents appear to have been carried out in retaliation for the sabotage and violence in Gopalganj and other districts. Such acts of vengeance are in no way acceptable. The government has to clamp down hard on these retaliatory acts. If it allows such attacks to continue, managing the current situation will become even more difficult and complicated.
The government must avoid retaliatory violence, stop the ongoing violence and sabotage, and dispel the fear and anxiety among the public. Considering Bangladesh's post-mass uprising political realities, it must find a way to bring the situation under control with patience, restraint and prudence.