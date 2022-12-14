Messi, me and miscreants

Perhaps that drove me taking the irrational decision of riding on a rented three-wheeler abandoning my office vehicle that awaited my colleague who still had some work to finish. And just when I ascended into an empty CNG, the colloquial name of autorickshaw, my cellphone rang. I replied to my ecstatic Argentine fan friend, Oh dear! What was that! I promise you I shall write a piece on Messi, the diminutive magician. I tell you what, I feel lucky that I have the privilege of watching this man dancing with football.

‘Are you a writer? Are you going to write about Messi magic?’ asked the hoarse voice of the driver from the other side of the cage. Yes man, I am a sportswriter and I shall write a panegyric on him, I replied.

Have you ever seen such exuberance in a World Cup semifinal? Oh my God! Scoring three goals and showing that kind of skill. I almost wanted to say teams scored even more but I checked myself and said, never! That is inhumane, such unbridled joy!

Are you an Argentine fan? Do you love Messi? I asked.

Yes. I love playing and watching football. Don’t you think the third goal was a piece of art?

Absolutely! It was him all over, getting past opponents overpowering and outpacing a skillful defender and producing a rosogolla type delivery to his teammate for a tap-in.

I even forgot to scream, I got numb you know, said the driver followed by a broad laughter.

This year the cup belongs to Messi, it is written in the stars. No one can change the fate, no one.

Just when I was saying these words the aforementioned hard break of the vehicle appeared. The people who stopped the CNG produced a grin and said to the driver, Ostad (boss)! you seem to succeed catching a fish and staring at me with a crooked smile, uttered- come out man, hand over us whatever you have.