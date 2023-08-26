Confusion about court order on caretaker government

Concerning the short order passed on 10 May 2011 by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court regarding the caretaker government system, columnist Sohrab Hassan on 10 May 2011 wrote in Prothom Alo that if the parliament so wanted, two elections could be held under the caretaker government system. On the same date, Dr MAS Mollah also wrote in Jugantar that the Appellate Division has issued a short order allowing elections could be held under such a government for two more terms, if the parliament so wanted.
Immediately after the short order, a similar statement was also made on behalf of the government. It was said, the caretaker government system has been abolished by the court. It is never possible to deny the court ruling. If the rule of law is to be followed, them the court order must be followed too. The observation section of the ruling stated that if the parliament so felt, the next two elections can be held under a caretaker government. But the judiciary cannot be involved in the matter.
Based on this statement of the government to carry out the court order, the provision for a non-arty caretaker government was dropped and on 30 September 2011 the ninth Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) passed the 15th Amendment of the Constitution.
Incidentally, the detailed ruling of the Appellate Division published around 16 months later in 16 September 2012 is irrelevant in this regard. After all, on the basis of the short order of 10 May 2011, without waiting for the detailed ruling, the caretaker government system was abolished from the constitution.
In response to this stance of the government, Barrister Adeeba Khan wrote in the journal, International Review of Law, that “despite dissent from the opposition, civil society and voters, the Awami League led supermajority parliament disregarded the direction given by the court that the neutral caretaker government should remain in place for two more national elections.” Researcher Ridwanul Huq in a research paper published in an international journal, termed the 15th amendment as an ‘unconstitutional constitutional amendment’.
It is clear that the government and certain eminent persons had a different stand from and researchers regarding the short order passed down by the majority of judges of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Khairul Haque. According to the government and the eminent persons, the 15th amendment to the constitution was passed one-sidedly in order to implement the short order of the Appellate Division. On the other hand, researchers said that the caretaker government system had been abolished in violation of the court's short order.
Which of these opposing views is correct? We need to turn to the short order to decide. In its order of 10 May 2011, the Appellate Division stated that the "Constitution (Thirteenth amendment) Act, 1996 (Act 1 of 1996) is prospectively declared void and ultra vires the Constitution. That which otherwise is not lawful, necessity makes lawful, safety of the people is the supreme law and safety of the State is the Supreme law. The parliament, however, in the meantime, is at liberty to bring necessary amendments excluding the provisions of making the former Chief Justices of Bangladesh or the Judges of the Appellate Division as the head of the Non-Party Care-taker Government. The Judgment in detail would follow."
It is clear from the above ruling that the court did not give any condition for having the parliament's approval to hold the 10th and 11th Jatiya Sangsad election under a caretaker government. Quite to the contrary, in its short order the court gave its assent to the next two elections to be held under the caretaker government as a arrangement for the transitional period and to ensure the safety of the state. In other words, the caretaker government system was abolished in noncompliance with the Appellate Division’s short order.
The contention behind the contradictory stance of the government and the researchers was that the 10th and 11th election being held under a caretaker government depending on the parliament’s decision was an observation of the court, not an order. It is clear from the comments of the eminent lawyers of our country that this contention is not correct.
Many things are said when in politics. At times you have to say things even if you don’t believe it yourselfBarrister Rafiq-ul Haque
For example, the later M Zahir said that the 10th and 11th elections would be held under a caretaker government, but this could be brought into a constitutional amendment so as not to involve the judges. (Bangladesh News, 10 May 2011).
In Bangladesh Pratidin on 2 June 2011, Barrister Rafiq-ul Haque was quoted as saying, “The next two elections may be held under a caretaker government – that is an order of the court, not an observation. Even if the caretaker government system is not legitimate, it has been mentioned in the ruling of the Supreme Court that it is made legitimate a required… The government in its own interests has tried to evade an important part of the ruling… saying the first part was the judgement, not the next part… it is not understood why they have said this… but then, many things are said when in politics. At times you have to say things even if you don’t believe it yourself.”
In a different context, the constitutional expert later Mahmudul Islam, in his book, ‘Constitutional Law of Bangladesh’, said “Providing the rider clause giving life to the discredited (NCG) system for the next two parliamentary elections, the Appellate Division made judicial legislation interfering with the functions of Parliament assigned by the Constitution and thereby dented the well-established jurisprudence and acted contrary to the rule of law and separation of powers.” In this statement he criticised the court order to use the caretaker government system for the next two elections.
Also, former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru admitted clearly in the 24th meeting of the special parliamentary committee for constitutional amendment, that it was the court order that the next two election be held under the caretaker government, and that the removal of justices from the office of chief advisor was an observation. In the same meeting, the member secretary AK Mohammad Hossain said that unless the caretaker government system was kept alive for the next two elections, then the court wouldn’t have made observation to drop the justices. In this regard Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud said, “That means we will have to hold the elections under the caretaker government.”
From the above deliberations it is clear that the 15th amendment was passed in violation of the short order of the Appellate Division. In other words, this was an unconstitutional constitutional amendment. There are a few more reasons why this was an unconstitutional constitutional amendment. For example, while the 12th amendment makes it compulsory to held a referendum, this was not done in the case of the 15th amendment. Also, by adding Article 7A to the 15th Amendment, almost on third of the articles of the constitution are no longer amendable. According to Article 142 of the Constitution, amending the constitution is a constitutional right of the members or parliament, that cannot be curbed. In other words, one parliament cannot tie the hands of the future parliaments.
* Badiul Alam Majumdar is secretary, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN)