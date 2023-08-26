Confusion about court order on caretaker government

For example, the later M Zahir said that the 10th and 11th elections would be held under a caretaker government, but this could be brought into a constitutional amendment so as not to involve the judges. (Bangladesh News, 10 May 2011).

In Bangladesh Pratidin on 2 June 2011, Barrister Rafiq-ul Haque was quoted as saying, “The next two elections may be held under a caretaker government – that is an order of the court, not an observation. Even if the caretaker government system is not legitimate, it has been mentioned in the ruling of the Supreme Court that it is made legitimate a required… The government in its own interests has tried to evade an important part of the ruling… saying the first part was the judgement, not the next part… it is not understood why they have said this… but then, many things are said when in politics. At times you have to say things even if you don’t believe it yourself.”

In a different context, the constitutional expert later Mahmudul Islam, in his book, ‘Constitutional Law of Bangladesh’, said “Providing the rider clause giving life to the discredited (NCG) system for the next two parliamentary elections, the Appellate Division made judicial legislation interfering with the functions of Parliament assigned by the Constitution and thereby dented the well-established jurisprudence and acted contrary to the rule of law and separation of powers.” In this statement he criticised the court order to use the caretaker government system for the next two elections.

Also, former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru admitted clearly in the 24th meeting of the special parliamentary committee for constitutional amendment, that it was the court order that the next two election be held under the caretaker government, and that the removal of justices from the office of chief advisor was an observation. In the same meeting, the member secretary AK Mohammad Hossain said that unless the caretaker government system was kept alive for the next two elections, then the court wouldn’t have made observation to drop the justices. In this regard Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud said, “That means we will have to hold the elections under the caretaker government.”