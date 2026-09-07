Opinion
Which school curriculum is right for your child, what parents need to know
Walk into any neighbourhood in Dhaka today and you are likely to find schools proudly displaying the names of different curricula, examination boards and international educational organisations: Cambridge, Edexcel, NCTB, English Version, Oxford, International curriculum, National curriculum.
For many parents, these names have become symbols of quality. Some believe that an international curriculum automatically means a better education. Others feel that the national curriculum is the safest and most appropriate choice. Some choose a school because they have heard that a particular curriculum is “easier,” “more prestigious” or “better for going abroad.”
But education is rarely that simple.
A curriculum is a framework. A school is what brings that framework to life.
Before choosing a school, therefore, parents need to understand what these different pathways actually mean, and, perhaps more importantly, what they should be looking for beyond the curriculum label.
NCTB Bangla Medium: The National Pathway
The NCTB curriculum is Bangladesh's national curriculum and provides the foundation for education across the country's mainstream national education system. In Bangla-medium schools, students primarily learn through Bangla, with English taught as a subject alongside other areas of learning.
There is an important strength here that should not be overlooked: the curriculum is designed within the context of Bangladesh. Children encounter their own language, history, culture, geography and society as an integral part of their education. For families intending to follow the national education pathway, this can provide continuity from school through higher education within Bangladesh.
Parents should not confuse the national curriculum with a particular teaching style.
A school may follow the same NCTB curriculum as another school and yet provide a completely different learning experience. One classroom may rely heavily on memorisation and repetition, while another may encourage discussion, problem-solving, projects and independent thinking.
So, when visiting an NCTB school, parents should ask: How is the curriculum taught?
Are children encouraged to ask questions? Are they taught to explain their answers? Is reading developed beyond the textbook? Are students given opportunities to write creatively, solve unfamiliar problems and work collaboratively?
The curriculum matters, but its implementation matters just as much.
NCTB English Version: National Curriculum, English Medium of Instruction
One of the most common misconceptions among parents is that English Version means an international curriculum.
It does not.
English Version schools follow the national curriculum, but the medium of instruction is English. The educational framework remains rooted in the NCTB curriculum, while students study their subjects primarily through English.
For families who want their children to remain within the national curriculum while developing stronger academic English, this can be a very useful pathway.
However, parents should examine whether the school is genuinely developing English proficiency or simply translating the national curriculum into English.
There is a significant difference.
A child who memorises an answer in English is not necessarily proficient in English. Genuine language development requires children to listen, speak, read and write with increasing independence.
Parents should therefore listen to the children when they visit a school. Do students communicate confidently? Can they explain what they are learning? Are teachers themselves comfortable using English as a medium of instruction?
The language of the textbook is not the same as the language of learning.
Cambridge: An International Academic Pathway
Cambridge is one of the most established international educational pathways available in Bangladesh. Cambridge schools may offer programmes leading to internationally recognised qualifications such as IGCSE and International AS & A Levels.
One of the attractions of the Cambridge pathway is its international recognition and its structured approach to subject learning and assessment. Students are expected to develop subject knowledge while also demonstrating understanding, application and, depending on the subject, analytical and evaluative skills.
For families considering overseas higher education, this can be an appealing pathway.
But parents should be careful not to turn the word “Cambridge” into a guarantee of educational quality.
A Cambridge curriculum does not teach a child by itself.
Teachers teach. Schools create learning environments. Academic leaders build systems.
When choosing a Cambridge school, parents should ask which programmes and subjects the school offers, whether teachers have appropriate qualifications and experience, how students are supported, how assessment is used and whether the school develops skills beyond examination preparation.
A school that prepares children only to answer examination questions may produce examination success without necessarily producing independent learners.
Edexcel: Another international route
Edexcel, administered by Pearson, is another well-established international qualification pathway in Bangladesh. Schools may offer programmes such as International GCSE and International Advanced Level qualifications.
Like Cambridge, Edexcel provides a structured international pathway and is recognised by universities and institutions in many countries.
Parents sometimes ask which is “better,” Cambridge or Edexcel?
There is no universal answer.
The more useful question is: Which programme is offered well by the particular school your child will attend?
Look at the subjects available. Examine the quality and stability of the teaching team. Ask how students are assessed and supported. Find out how much emphasis is placed on independent learning, research, communication and critical thinking.
Two schools offering the same examination pathway may produce very different educational experiences.
Therefore, parents should compare schools before they compare brands.
What About Oxford? Read the Fine Print
The word “Oxford” can be particularly confusing because it is associated with several educational resources and programmes.
Some schools use resources published by Oxford University Press, including textbooks, readers and supplementary learning materials. However, using Oxford resources does not necessarily mean that a school follows a single “Oxford curriculum” in the same way that Cambridge or Edexcel represents a defined examination pathway.
This distinction is extremely important.
Parents should ask the school a simple question: “What curriculum does my child actually follow, and who awards the qualification?”
A publisher, a textbook series, a curriculum framework and an examination board are not necessarily the same thing.
Parents should feel completely comfortable asking schools to explain this. Educational terminology can be confusing, and a responsible school should welcome informed questions rather than expect parents to be impressed by names.
Which curriculum should you choose?
Perhaps the most important message for parents is this: There is no single curriculum that is best for every child. The right choice depends on several factors.
The question parents should stop asking is, “Which curriculum is the best?” Instead, ask: “Which school will use its curriculum to help my child become the best learner they can be?”
First, consider your child's future educational pathway.
If you expect your child to continue primarily within Bangladesh's national system, NCTB may provide a natural route. If you are considering international higher education, an international pathway may be appropriate. But do not make assumptions about university admission. Check the requirements of the countries and institutions you may eventually consider.
Second, consider your child, rather than your neighbour's child.
Children learn differently. Some thrive in highly structured environments. Others flourish when they have greater opportunities for inquiry, discussion, creativity and independent learning. The most expensive or fashionable curriculum may not necessarily be the one in which your child will thrive.
Third, investigate the school's teaching quality.
Ask about teacher qualifications, teacher retention, professional development, class size and academic leadership. Ask how the school supports children who are struggling and how it challenges children who are progressing quickly.
Fourth, look beyond examination results.
Examination results are important. But so are reading habits, communication, confidence, creativity, collaboration, problem-solving, digital literacy and the ability to learn independently.
A child will eventually leave school and enter a world that will not provide a textbook with every answer.
We should therefore ask whether our schools are preparing children to find answers, evaluate information, ask better questions and continue learning.
The five questions every parent should ask
When visiting any school, regardless of its curriculum, I would encourage parents to ask five simple questions:
1. What curriculum does the school actually follow?
2. How is that curriculum taught in the classroom?
3. How does the school support different types of learners?
4. What qualifications and professional development do the teachers have?
5. What kind of young person is the school trying to develop — not just what examination results is it trying to produce?
The last question may be the most revealing.
Because ultimately, education is not simply about completing a syllabus.
Don't choose the logo. Choose the learning.
As parents, we naturally want to give our children the best. That desire can sometimes make us vulnerable to educational marketing. We see an international name, an impressive building or a long list of qualifications and assume that we have found the answer.
But the real measure of a school is often much quieter.
Walk into a classroom.
Look at the children's faces.
Listen to their conversations.
Watch how the teacher responds when a child gives the wrong answer.
Ask whether students are allowed to disagree respectfully.
Look at the questions children are asking, not only the answers they are producing.
A truly good school, regardless of whether it follows NCTB, English Version, Cambridge, Edexcel or another recognised pathway, should do more than complete a curriculum.
It should develop knowledge, skills, character, confidence and curiosity.
The curriculum is important. The qualification is important. The pathway is important.
But ultimately, the quality of the education your child receives will depend on the people, practices and culture surrounding that curriculum.
So perhaps the question parents should stop asking is, “Which curriculum is the best?” Instead, ask: “Which school will use its curriculum to help my child become the best learner they can be?”
That is a much better place from which to begin choosing a school.
* Noor Yunus is the Principal of New Horizon Crescent International School and an experienced Edexcel, Cambridge and IB School Leader, an education strategist and teacher trainer.
* The views expressed here are the author's own