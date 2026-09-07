Which school curriculum is right for your child, what parents need to know

Walk into any neighbourhood in Dhaka today and you are likely to find schools proudly displaying the names of different curricula, examination boards and international educational organisations: Cambridge, Edexcel, NCTB, English Version, Oxford, International curriculum, National curriculum.

For many parents, these names have become symbols of quality. Some believe that an international curriculum automatically means a better education. Others feel that the national curriculum is the safest and most appropriate choice. Some choose a school because they have heard that a particular curriculum is “easier,” “more prestigious” or “better for going abroad.”

But education is rarely that simple.