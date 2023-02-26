Bangladesh's dilemma over sanctioned vessel

Maritime transport is known as a commercial and recreational transport system rather than a military one. Almost 80 per cent of international trade used to happen through shipping. But not many realise that when it comes to military equipment, 90 per cent of the transportation is done by ship. Actually the US, Russia, China and all other powerful nations are pretty serious about each other’s seafaring systems. Developing and under developed nations play an important role in their game. Last month Bangladesh was about to fall into an international shipping diplomacy trap.

Nowadays, the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US have not been going smooth. The US placed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and some former officers of that organisation. Washington has commented several times on the current political affairs of Bangladesh where the political situation of the country is restive. This situation in Bangladesh had a negative impact on the government after such comments of the US. In the meantime, the Russian embassy in Bangladesh criticised the US statement on Bangladesh, as contrary its purported stance on non-interfering in domestic affairs of third countries. The US replied to this -- ‘Does it apply to Ukraine?’ The US embassy added a slogan ‘Stand with Ukraine.’