Faiz: A romantic revolutionary

By the means of Faiz’s nature, he was always revolutionary, but many asked why he did not revolt against West Pakistan’s tyranny against East Pakistan which became our beloved Bangladesh in 1971. What was his position then? Two of his poems --Stay Away from Me (Bangladesh I) and Bangladesh II might speak in defence of his position, published in March 1971. Many said that the horrific genocide followed by the separation had a profound impact on him and he penned, “How can I embellish this carnival of slaughter?”

After his third and the last visit to Dhaka in 1974, Faiz returned with a heavy heart as many of his friends denied meeting him on the question of his standpoint on the birth of Bangladesh. He again took his pen and wrote, “What you had gone to say, Faiz, to swear upon your life/After everything was said, that still remained unsaid,” in “Upon Returning from Dhaka” (Dhaka se wapsi par). His verses thus speak for himself.

Many say, he is a rebel first and then a romantic, but, I ask, can a rebel be a true rebel unless he is a romantic first?

The incredibly turbulent time that Faiz witnessed and portrayed has yet to end! Freedom has yet to come! A freedom that would wash away all the rubbish and dirt of the human mind.

It was on 20 November 1984 that this romantic poet’s mortal body departed from this mundane world and off to the journey towards being immortal by proving worse time of political unrest might be the best time for poetry.

