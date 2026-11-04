When rising prices become a constant burden

A review of several old newspapers suggests that the first report on market prices in Bangladesh after independence was published by the state-owned daily Dainik Bangla.

Published on 27 December 1971, the report was headlined, “Prices of Fish, Eggs and Vegetables Fall in Dhaka.” It began:

“Since normal life resumed across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, and communication systems were restored, the supply of various commodities to the city has been increasing day by day. As a result, prices of different goods have also begun to fall rapidly. These include vegetables, fish, eggs, meat and other items.”

The next report on market prices in Dainik Bangla appeared 22 days later, on 19 January 1972. This time, the news was quite the opposite. The headline read, “Commodity Prices Rising, Greed for Excessive Profits the Main Reason.” The report began:

“Prices of essential commodities in daily life have risen abnormally in recent times. The prices of some items have already soared to such heights that they are on the verge of moving beyond the purchasing power of the public. Traders cite supply constraints as the reason for rising prices. Using the seemingly compelling argument that supply is lower than demand, they have been raising prices in accordance with the principles of economics.

“There is no doubt that supplies of some commodities in the market are inadequate. This is only natural for war-ravaged Bangladesh. But a slight shortage in supply does not justify selling kerosene, which used to cost Tk 6.50, for Tk 24. There is no other legitimate explanation for this apart from the greed for excessive profits. There is also no doubt that the greed of traders hoarding goods is at work. Otherwise, why should prices soar when goods are available in the market?

“It is not only the price of kerosene, an essential everyday item, that has risen. Prices have increased for rice, lentils, mustard oil, soap, baby food, cigarettes, matches, blades and a wide range of other goods. And these are not merely marginal increases. Prices have doubled or even tripled.”

That was how it began. Over the next 55 years, prices in the country continued to rise. Sometimes the pace was slow, at other times rapid. A look at budget speeches shows that finance ministers have devoted more attention to inflation and the cost of living than to almost any other issue. They have had fewer success stories to tell and more failures to acknowledge.

Of course, expenses have not been the only thing to rise. People’s incomes have also increased. The economy has expanded, growth has taken place and per capita income has risen. But incomes have failed to keep pace with expenses. As a result, the rising cost of living has become a constant economic reality for ordinary people in this country. Everyone has felt why economists call inflation a silent killer.