Joining BRICS is a positive decision

I see the decision to join BRICS positively. The importance of cooperation among developing countries is growing day by day. The more we can diversify our foreign relations, the better we will do. It will have a role in trade and finance.

The New Development Bank (NDB) was established under an initiative of BRICS. The five founding countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Later, some other countries were allowed to be its members and Bangladesh grabbed the opportunity.