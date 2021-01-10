Freed from jail, Bangabandhu arrives at London

“Rezai Karim, this is Sheikh Mujib,” the deep, familiar and long-awaited voice resonated from the other end of the telephone. It was about 5 o’clock in the morning on 8 January 1972 in London.

I was speechless, thrilled. The lost leader of the people of Bangladesh, who was face-to-face with death for nine months in a Pakistan, for whose release we strived tirelessly around the world, was finally free. He had arrived in London.

“How are you, how are you doing?”

“I am fine. What about you all?” came the reply, the exhaustion in his voice laced with a tangible sense of relief.

The British foreign ministry had given my phone number to Dr Kamal Hossain and he connected me to Bangabandhu. Kamal Hossain and his family, too, had come to London from Pakistan on the same flight. I was the acting head of the interim Bangladesh mission in London, in absence of the late Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury.