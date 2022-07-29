Bangabandhu’s commitment to people’s rights and democracy

It took thousands of years for the Bengali nation to attain the rights to express their likes and dislikes and to exercise their rights. The Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the torchbearer, guiding the nation to realise their rights and achieve the long-cherished freedom. He did not stop there. He brought the fruits of the freedom to the doors of the people, ensuring democratic practice – the key philosophy for any modern state. And it was democracy the people were yearning for before the birth of Bangladesh.

Since partition, there was no general election in United Pakistan in 23 years till 1970. It was a matter of utter surprise that from 1947 to 1956 the Pakistan state was governed by the Government of India Act as framed by the British. Due to autocratic rule, it was not possible to introduce a constitution in the two decades of the emergence of Pakistan. The military junta ruled the whole period, exploiting the majority Bengali nation both economically and culturally and thus started the movement for justice.

The autocratic Pakistani government carried out political repression on the people. They abolished the provincial government formed by Awami League-led United Front in 1954 through a democratic election. The Bengali nation became conscious about their rights amid discrimination and repression. That is the reason why the people welcomed the Six Point Charter of Bangabandhu wholeheartedly. The Six Point charter stood against the bullets by Pakistani as an alternative ballot to ensure rights and justice of the Bengali nation, leading to a landslide victory in Pakistan’s first-ever general elections in 1970.

The seven crore people cast their votes for the ‘boat’ symbol bringing a revolution to achieve their rights. Awami League emerged as the sole majority party bagging 167 seats in the national council. It also got 288 seats in the provincial election. Thus, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the supreme leader for the nation, preparing the people to achieve their rights through democratic movements and democratic elections for long two decades.