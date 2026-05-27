Buriganga is no longer a lifeline but a source of suffering

The environmental consequences are severe. Aquatic biodiversity has declined drastically, and many fish species have disappeared from large parts of the river. In some areas, oxygen levels are so low that aquatic life cannot survive. The Buriganga has effectively become an ecological dead zone. The destruction of the river ecosystem is not only damaging biodiversity but also threatening the environmental balance of Dhaka and surrounding regions.

The human cost is equally alarming. Communities living along the riverbanks are exposed daily to polluted water and toxic air. Many poor families still depend on the river for washing, bathing, and household activities. As a result, the Buriganga has become a breeding ground for diseases. Waterborne illnesses such as diarrhea, cholera, and dysentery are widespread, along with skin diseases and respiratory problems caused by pollution and foul odours.

Children are among the worst victims. Continuous exposure to polluted water threatens their physical growth, weakens their immune systems, and increases their vulnerability to disease. Many children living near the river suffer from recurring infections, malnutrition, and poor health conditions that affect their education and future development. Women also carry a heavy burden because they are mainly responsible for household water management and caregiving. Their regular contact with polluted water during cooking, cleaning, and caregiving increases health risks and limits their ability to contribute economically to their families.