No matter what the voter turnout may be, the election will be fair

There is interest among the local people and foreigners as well, regarding Bangladesh's 12th Jatiya Sangsad election. A large number of local and foreign observers are watching the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. But there is no local or foreign pressure on us over this election. The pressure is from our conscience. The election commission is committed to holding a free, fair and impartial election.
BNP and some of its like-minded parties are boycotting the election. It would be better if all parties had joined the election. That is what we had wanted from the start. We had invited BNP for both official and unofficial talks. They did not respond and this pained us. Their demand can only be resolved politically. The election commission has no part to play here.
As some parties are boycotting this election, voter presence at the polling centres will certainly be a challenge to an extent. It is not the duty of the election commission to ensure voter turnout at the polling centres. Our duty is to ensure that the voters can cast their votes unhindered, unhesitatingly and safely in a fair and secure environment. That they can vote for whom they want unimpeded and return home safely. The commission has taken all preparations to this end. The administration and the law enforcement agencies have been kept on alert. Just as it is people's right to vote, it is also their right not to vote. But there is no scope to prevent someone from voting. That is an offence in the eyes of the law.
No matter what the voter turnout may be, the election will be credible. It will be free, fair and impartial. If fake votes are cast in any centre or there are any irregularities, the centre will be shut down. Stern action will be taken against the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and those in charge of the centre where fake votes are cast. Voting will be brought to a halt in any place that there is rigging or voters are obstructed. The returning officer and all on duty will not be left off the hook if irregularities take place.
If the presiding officer feels that there are any criminal or biased activities taking place, he must call the police and try to bring the situation under control. If the situation cannot be brought under control, then he will shut down the centre. The election commission will display zero tolerance where law and order is concerned.
The election commission has taken up several measures to ensure an even playing ground since the announcement of the election schedule. After the announcement of the schedule, the election commission has brought about extensive transfers and changes in the administration and the police force. Wherever there have been allegations and the allegations have proven to be true, the concerned police officials have been withdrawn. The election commission has been equally strict in enforcing the code of conduct. There had previously been no instance of the candidature on any candidate being cancelled. Also, cases, fines and jail sentences have been brought about against candidates, activists and supporters. There have been isolated incidents of clashes and legal action has been taken there too.
We want to reassure all that the voters will be able to go to the polling centres tomorrow (7 January) unimpeded. We call upon the voters, come to the polling centres, vote for the candidate of your choice. Voting is your right and sacred resource. We hope that with the united efforts of all, a free, fair and impartial election will take place tomorrow.
* Md Ahsan Habib Khan is an election commissioner