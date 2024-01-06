No matter what the voter turnout may be, the election will be fair

If the presiding officer feels that there are any criminal or biased activities taking place, he must call the police and try to bring the situation under control. If the situation cannot be brought under control, then he will shut down the centre. The election commission will display zero tolerance where law and order is concerned.

The election commission has taken up several measures to ensure an even playing ground since the announcement of the election schedule. After the announcement of the schedule, the election commission has brought about extensive transfers and changes in the administration and the police force. Wherever there have been allegations and the allegations have proven to be true, the concerned police officials have been withdrawn. The election commission has been equally strict in enforcing the code of conduct. There had previously been no instance of the candidature on any candidate being cancelled. Also, cases, fines and jail sentences have been brought about against candidates, activists and supporters. There have been isolated incidents of clashes and legal action has been taken there too.

We want to reassure all that the voters will be able to go to the polling centres tomorrow (7 January) unimpeded. We call upon the voters, come to the polling centres, vote for the candidate of your choice. Voting is your right and sacred resource. We hope that with the united efforts of all, a free, fair and impartial election will take place tomorrow.