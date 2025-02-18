Hasina-India bonhomie: The way both draw dividends from ‘Bangladesh venture’

India’s Narendra Modi, acting like a ‘cry-baby’, turned to powerful America’s Donald Trump and shared his government’s concerns about the Bangladesh situation after the ouster of New Delhi’s most favoured ruler Sheikh Hasina, albeit as a result of student-mass uprising against her fascist rule!

We watched how callously an Indian media representative, at the joint press conference of Trump and Modi at the White House on 13 February 2025, insisted on the US President’s commenting on what he claimed as evident involvement of the American deep state in changing regime in Bangladesh during the Biden administration in August 2024.

Trump denied outright any such role and Modi kept mum, only publicly, about the leading question. But Trump’s gesture towards Modi saying ‘I will leave (the) Bangladesh (issue) to the Prime Minister’, elated some Bangladeshi-origin social media visitors, who obviously became sad at Hasina’s exit. Their insinuation is: Trump gave responsibility of Bangladesh to India, where their leader Hasina has taken refuge escaping the wrath of the surging masses in Dhaka on 5 August 2024.

So when the key reason for their elation is the fantasy of Hasina’s reinstatement to power with America-endorsed Indian scheme overriding the country’s sovereign status, the Bangladeshi millions who forced her to flee the country, reacted, on the social media, to the euphoria of her men demonstrating their political and psychological servitude to foreign powers.