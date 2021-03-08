Girls’ leadership in the post LDC period

Through hard work, smart investments and a forward vision, as Bangladesh turns 50, we graduate from the LDC group of countries, which basically means we have attained global recognition regarding the country’s remarkable progress and development achievements. While we celebrate this, and celebrate we must, the dream that we must hold onto, is prosperity for all.
Bangladesh has made good progress in several key development indicators. Net primary enrollment for both girls and boys has increased to 97 per cent and the transition to secondary school is also improving. The Bangladesh government has a strongly stated commitment to gender equality. Stipends are available and being given to prevent girls from dropping out of education. Girls and adolescents are being encouraged to enroll in technical training, to support their readiness for the digital age, the 4th industrial revolution. Government has institutionalised through written commitment the involvement and consultation of children and young people in the country’s governance.
As early as 1985 the government ratified the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Laws including the Child Policy 2011, Child Act 2013, and Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2017exist..Twenty-three women MPs took their oath as lawmakers in the current 11th parliament through the national election process,the highest number ever in the parliamentary history of Bangladesh. The overall female participation rate increased to 36.3 percent, increased from 23.9 percent during 2000-2017. Young people are stepping forward and contributing collectively as change agent.
‘I work for the safety of girls and young women in my community. Girls and young women need to be free and safe. During Covid19, online platforms became so important, for education, but also so that young people could stay connected. But sexual harassment in online platforms really hurts girls and young women. I decided I wanted to do something. I started a campaign to raise awareness and educate young people on how to protect themselves, and also how to report issues of online harassments’
Newma and young Marma women form Khagrachhari
When Sadia from Kurigram heard that her 16 year old school friend’s marriage was being arranged, she called other girls together and went straight to the girl’s house and persuaded the parents to cancel the wedding.
‘It was not easy. Her parents thought an early marriage was best for their daughter. We convinced her parents to call off the marriage, and let her finish her studies.’
Sadia who is now 19 is working as a community health agent. As a health agent she supports adolescents and young women to access health information and shares her knowledge about the medical service and advice they can get at the local health clinic.
‘My parents have faith in me and I have the confidence to speak out.’
So, then what’s the problem?
Today we celebrating International Women’s day, and this year the global focus is women’s leadership. It’s time we ask ourselves are we really doingenough to support girl’s leadership
In Bangladesh gender equality is still elusive. We see girls being undervalued, undermined and underestimated merely for being young and female. This double burden of discrimination prevents millions of young girls from enjoying their rights, making informed decisions, and experiencing equality. They are constrained by gender-stereotyped roles that society dictates for them without asking them what they want.
36 per cent of girls leave school after completing grade eight, compared to a 5 per cent drop-out rate for boys at the same stage. Bangladesh has the highest adolescent fertility rate in South Asia, one girl in ten has a child before the age of 15, and one in three adolescents becomes a mother or is pregnant by the age of 19. 51% of young women in Bangladesh were married before their 18th birthday.Married girls are over four times more likely to be out of school than unmarried girls.Nearly 5 in 10 child brides gave birth before age 18, and 8 in 10 gave birth before age 20.
Three million Bangladeshi women are employed in the ready-made garment sector, which is Bangladesh’s largest export industry, but there remain large finance gaps that women face despite several government initiatives.
Still an overall 41 per cent (female 65.7%, male 12.7%) of people aged 15-29 are not in education, employment or training.
Even in 2021, the participation of girls in science, technology and the economy is alarminglylow. Girls too often are limited by traditional roles that society has set out for them. This image exists in both urban and rural areas.
We are witnessing every day - how violence and the fear of violence is a barrier to girls achieving all that they dream of.At least 240 women were reportedly murdered by their husband or his family in 2020 as Bangladesh human rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) published.
Girls want and should be involved in all spaces where decision are being made.
Plan International envisage a society where girls have the power and freedom to be catalysts for change within and across generations, with a valued voice that enables them to demand and drive the changes needed to achieve gender equality that is crucial as we exit from the LDC group. While the challenges in achieving gender equality by 2030 are vast, they are not insurmountable, if we act and act now.
The Plan International Bangladesh Country Strategy for the next 10 years examines the root causes of gender inequality, and has identified 4 areas of focus: education; youth leadership & agency building; sexual & reproductive health rights and skills and opportunities for youth employment. Through integrated programmes designed and delivered in partnership with young people, especially girls our goal is by 2030, children and youth will be recognized as leaders of change in gender norms and take decisions about their lives.
Orla Murphy is Country Director, Plan International Bangladesh