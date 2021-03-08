Girls’ leadership in the post LDC period

As early as 1985 the government ratified the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Laws including the Child Policy 2011, Child Act 2013, and Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2017exist..Twenty-three women MPs took their oath as lawmakers in the current 11th parliament through the national election process,the highest number ever in the parliamentary history of Bangladesh. The overall female participation rate increased to 36.3 percent, increased from 23.9 percent during 2000-2017. Young people are stepping forward and contributing collectively as change agent.

‘I work for the safety of girls and young women in my community. Girls and young women need to be free and safe. During Covid19, online platforms became so important, for education, but also so that young people could stay connected. But sexual harassment in online platforms really hurts girls and young women. I decided I wanted to do something. I started a campaign to raise awareness and educate young people on how to protect themselves, and also how to report issues of online harassments’

Newma and young Marma women form Khagrachhari

When Sadia from Kurigram heard that her 16 year old school friend’s marriage was being arranged, she called other girls together and went straight to the girl’s house and persuaded the parents to cancel the wedding.

‘It was not easy. Her parents thought an early marriage was best for their daughter. We convinced her parents to call off the marriage, and let her finish her studies.’

Sadia who is now 19 is working as a community health agent. As a health agent she supports adolescents and young women to access health information and shares her knowledge about the medical service and advice they can get at the local health clinic.

‘My parents have faith in me and I have the confidence to speak out.’

So, then what’s the problem?