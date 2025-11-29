Brand: The soul of a business

This one decision made sewing machines accessible to ordinary households, creating opportunities for women to work, produce, and contribute economically. Singer has not just marketed a product, it has helped to shape a social change that empowered an entire generation.

Soon, Singer’s sewing machine became more than just a household invention, it became a symbol of independence for women. In the process,

Singer itself became more than a manufacturer. It became a brand.

A brand is the soul of a company. It is the driving force behind its vision and its actions. It connects every part of an organization — its operations, its culture, the aspirations of its people, and the responsibilities it carries toward society and the environment. In a world shaped by social media, where Millennials, Gen Z, and the generations to come play defining roles, the importance of brands continues to grow.

The earliest traces of branding go back to around 2000 BC, when symbols were burned into goods to mark ownership. The word ‘brand’ itself comes from the Old Norse brandr, meaning ‘to burn’. At that time, branding was nothing more than a declaration of possession. But over the centuries, it evolved into something richer — an identity, a promise, an experience.

The Industrial Revolution gave branding a new role. With new products entering the market, businesses needed more than just names or marks.