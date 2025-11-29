Brand: The soul of a business
What turns a business into a ‘brand’? Think about Singer. The company introduced its sewing machine in 1851. Sewing machines were revolutionary but very expensive at the time, costing more than the average worker’s monthly wage. Most families simply could not afford to buy one outright.
To address this, Singer’s management introduced the ‘Hire Purchase System’, what we now call instalment or credit purchase. Customers could pay a small down payment, take the machine home, and then pay the remaining amount on a weekly or monthly basis.
This one decision made sewing machines accessible to ordinary households, creating opportunities for women to work, produce, and contribute economically. Singer has not just marketed a product, it has helped to shape a social change that empowered an entire generation.
Soon, Singer’s sewing machine became more than just a household invention, it became a symbol of independence for women. In the process,
Singer itself became more than a manufacturer. It became a brand.
A brand is the soul of a company. It is the driving force behind its vision and its actions. It connects every part of an organization — its operations, its culture, the aspirations of its people, and the responsibilities it carries toward society and the environment. In a world shaped by social media, where Millennials, Gen Z, and the generations to come play defining roles, the importance of brands continues to grow.
The earliest traces of branding go back to around 2000 BC, when symbols were burned into goods to mark ownership. The word ‘brand’ itself comes from the Old Norse brandr, meaning ‘to burn’. At that time, branding was nothing more than a declaration of possession. But over the centuries, it evolved into something richer — an identity, a promise, an experience.
The Industrial Revolution gave branding a new role. With new products entering the market, businesses needed more than just names or marks.
For more instance, Ford’s launch of the Model T in 1908 was not simply about putting a car on the market; it was about reshaping everyday life. By perfecting the assembly line and slashing production costs, Ford made the automobile affordable for the middle class and for rural families who had long been excluded from modern mobility.
The Model T stood for reliability on rough country roads, the thrill of speed, and the promise of progress. In doing so, Ford transformed the car from a luxury item into a democratic symbol of freedom. It opened doors to a new way of living and firmly established the brand as a force of social change.
By the 1920s, wealth had spread and competition had intensified. Many companies were offering similar products, and it became necessary to show clear differences. This gave rise to the Unique Selling Proposition, or USP. A car could be sold on speed; a soap, on its superior cleaning ability. Brands began competing through precise claims that set them apart.
The 1950s brought another shift. Consumers were no longer satisfied with function alone; they wanted products that reflected their social standing. Branding became about lifestyle and identity. By the 1970s and ’80s, culture had moved from collective values to individual expression, and brands became part of personal identity.
Apple’s 1984 commercial captured this spirit, presenting technology as a path to liberation and self-definition. Consumers began to decide what brands meant, rather than passively accepting what companies declared.
The rise of the internet accelerated everything. In the early 2000s, platforms like Google, Wikipedia, and YouTube reshaped access to knowledge and entertainment.
Apple’s original iPod with the slogan “1,000 songs in your pocket” offered not just innovation but freedom. For the first time, consumers could speak directly to brands. Authenticity and storytelling became central, and even small brands could gain global attention if they had the right story.
Then, in 2007, came the iPhone. Smartphones placed brands directly in people’s hands. Apps like Uber, WhatsApp, and Instagram became part of daily life. The brands that thrived were those with authenticity and purpose, often grounded in the vision of their founders. Consumers trusted what felt real, and those brands proved more resilient and enduring.
What this shows is that a brand is not only external, it is also internal culture. It shapes why people join a company, why they stay, and how they contribute. Every brand is unique and it must evolve with time while staying true to its essence. Strong brands engage in what can be called ‘soul-searching’ — constantly reflecting on what they stand for and why they matter.
That means asking key questions: What does the brand believe in? What culture will it embrace? Why should it remain relevant? What is its vision? Who will carry it forward? And ultimately, what will it give back to the world?
The answers to these questions reveal a brand’s true purpose. For consumers, a brand is a feeling: something they like, trust, or desire. For businesses, it is the living energy that drives relationships, growth, and longevity.
Strong brands don’t just survive. They endure. They inspire. They become part of people’s lives. And when that happens, they stop being mere marks or logos — they become the soul of the business itself.
* Md Ibrahim Khalil is a senior brand marketing professional with over twenty-Five years of experience in brand strategy and communication. He currently serves as Head of Brand Marketing at Shah Cement Industries Ltd., where he has led numerous initiatives to strengthen brand equity, foster sustainability, and build collaborative platforms for engineers, architects, and communities across Bangladesh.