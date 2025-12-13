However, we are moving toward an election. The election must be held at any cost. There is no way to improve the situation without an election. An election is the only path through which we can realize the dream of Bangladesh’s democratic transformation—a dream for which thousands of people have sacrificed their lives. Therefore, the election must take place.

To ensure that the election is conducted fairly and peacefully, there must be all-out efforts by the government and the Election Commission so that the situation does not deteriorate further.

The extent to which the law and order situation has worsened so far can be described as an initial stage. However, it is a warning sign. It would be prudent to bring it fully under control immediately—maintaining firm control over the overall situation and completely eliminating any signs of disorder.

We hope that those responsible for law and order, especially those in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs and those leading the police and other law enforcement agencies, will play their proper roles. It must be ensured at all costs that the law and order situation does not deteriorate and that people can cast their votes peacefully. Law enforcement agencies should identify high-risk candidates and arrange special security for them from now on.

* Major General (retd.) A. N. M. Muniruzzaman is President, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies