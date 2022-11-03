With our eyes on that guiding star

We journalists had been through a lot of ups and downs to reach where we were. It was immediately after the fall of Hussain Muhammad Ershad's undemocratic military government that a group of us youth had got together. The emerging environs of a restored democracy were bursting with positive energy and hope. Inspired by this sense of hope, we felt this was the most opportune moment for the launch an independent newspaper, free and unobstructed. We ventured forward but with two newspapers in succession, our dreams were cruelly crushed. Like the democracy of Bangladesh, the ambitious dreams of the journalists were dashed to the ground. That is another long story.

So it was with a degree of trepidation that we sat in front of Latifur Rahman. He answered our queries succinctly. The bottom line was, if the newspaper was to be be firmly established, it must become financially self-dependent. It must reach the top as the highest circulated newspaper in the country. And the only way to achieve this was by having an independent editorial stance. Fearless journalism was the main path to establishing the newspaper's financial foundation.

I clearly remember Latifur Rahman's next words: "If you all proceed ahead, you will not have to bow down to anyone, not to me, not to anyone. Who can stop a winning horse?"

And that is how it all began. The voyage of Prothom Alo began with Mati bhai at the helm as editor. The rest is history, a chapter of pride in the history of Bangladesh's news media.

Over the past 24 years whatever we have done has been on the basis of upholding the editorial independence of Prothom Alo. To carry out this responsibility in face of Bangladesh's tenuous democracy and a state of vengeful repression, has been a mammoth task more daunting than scaling the Everest.