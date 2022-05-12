High time to invest in nurses and community health care workers

To fill up the 76% shortage of nurses, joint intervention and investment from government, private and NGOs are required to promote nursing and midwifery education. Such dispersed and diversified health care workers (trained and untrained) should be integrated with the formal health care training courses and education system. To develop capacity of TBAs and midwives, the number of seats in nursing and midwifery colleges and institutes (both government and private) needs to be increased. The quality of existing training institute and colleges and the conventional education system need to be improved. Exchange of knowledge from root level workers such as TBAs, health volunteers and the academicians can also strengthen the practical skills of learners.

To gear up the learning process, deployment in primary health care facility can boost up their experience, capacity and system management with low cost solutions. Bangladesh has tackled COVID-19 pandemic with limited workforce and resources, now it is high time to invest on rebuilding the system and skills of health care workers. Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (BNMC) should take effective screening mechanism to deploy qualified and certified nurses and midwives. A separate plan, allocation of resources and zoning of health service providers to establish nursing schools can be a great help for the implementers and policy makers.

Different stakeholders, such as the technical training institute, public health experts, other health professionals, researchers, media, and educationists should be involved in the process. “Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health” - the theme of International Nurses’ Day 2022 must be upheld to ensure affordable health care coverage, reduce expenditure and to prepare nurses and midwives with the competence of providing health care services.

* Md. Abdul Karim is former Principal Secretary and Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh

* Anamika Debnath is an urban planner and public health professional