Employment vs innovation: Where are we headed?

What should have been the main purpose of education? It should have been developing the mind, building a deep desire to know the unknown, and finding new solutions to the problems around us. But our education system has slowly turned into a mechanical factory. Millions of graduates are coming out of this factory every year. They hold precious paper certificates, but they have almost no practical knowledge or depth of thought.

From primary school to university, the entire academic life revolves around the terrible rat race of GPA-5 and CGPA. Memorising everything to get the highest marks is the only standard of merit here. A student quickly realises something. They see that memorising guidebooks or teachers' notes gets them more marks than independent and creative thinking. Naturally, they withdraw from the world of imagination.

Through this process, we are constantly killing our students' courage to ask questions. Curiosity is a natural human instinct. But instead of satisfying that curiosity, our classrooms strangle it. This certificate-centric education system programs the brains of our youth. They become afraid to think beyond a specific syllabus. They learn how to pass exams, but they do not learn how to solve real-life or social problems.