Startups beyond 9 to 5 jobs: Student entrepreneurship booms in Bangladesh

The old narrative went like: do well in your studies, obtain a good 9 to 5 job and move up the career ladder. First comes job security, then ambition. For students now, this perspective is outdated, like a damaged CD player that no one listens to anymore. They are not all that keen on waiting for degrees, for pension security or such job offers. Instead, they are starting up companies, while attending classes too, taking tests and running businesses, nothing daunts them.

This isn’t simply kids acting out. It’s a calculated response to a limited job sector, a strong yearning for freedom and a desire to make something of their own before being boxed into a corporate life. The outcome? The students still have to meet deadlines and give presentations, but they've also set up food stalls, built tutoring apps, ed-tech platforms and more.