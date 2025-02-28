GP Accelerator Gala celebrates success of 5,200 entrepreneurs
Grameenphone hosted the grand gala night of its flagship GP Accelerator initiative, ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta,’ at a hotel in Dhaka. This event marked the culmination of an inspiring journey aimed at nurturing and empowering emerging entrepreneurs across Bangladesh.
The program’s mission was to equip young talent with the necessary skills, networking opportunities, and guidance to drive business success and economic growth, reported a press release.
The initiative was designed to harness the innovative potential of university students and promising young entrepreneurs, facilitating their journey from ideation to execution.
Through 20 intensive bootcamps held across different regions nationwide, the programme effectively trained over 5,200 startups, contributing significantly to the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The gala night celebrated the success of the 20 winning startups from across the regions while recognizing the invaluable contributions of 30 community builders who played a pivotal role in the program’s success.
BTRC chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdad ul Bari graced the event as the chief guest. Among others BTRC vice chairman Md Abu Bakar Siddique, winning startups, senior officials of Grameenphone and esteemed guests from the entrepreneurial ecosystem also attended the gala.
It featured inspiring stories from successful participants, highlighting the transformative impact of the program on their entrepreneurial journey.
In his speech, Major General (retd) Md Emdad ul Bari said, “Grameenphone's initiative to cultivate youth entrepreneurship through this training is truly commendable. The youth are the driving force behind the nation’s economic growth. Grameenphone's commitment to bringing the young generation into the digital fold is admirable, and this initiative stands as a remarkable example of that dedication.”
Chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, Tanveer Mohammad emphasised the company’s vision of economic empowerment through youth engagement. He said “Our vision is to contribute to the nation’s economic development by equipping the next generation with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed.”
“Through the ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta’ initiative, we have witnessed the remarkable potential of young entrepreneurs from diverse regions. Tonight, we celebrate the achievements of the 20 winning startups, whose innovative ideas and determination have set them apart,” added.
The ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta’ bootcamp series was conducted in phases, spanning 20 regions nationwide. It focused on skill development, mentorship, and funding guidance, ensuring young entrepreneurs received the support they needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.
Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made significant contributions to the startup landscape in the country. Through 50 startups, it has created employment opportunities for five lakh people. GP Accelerator also plays a significant role in the economic development of the country simultaneously.