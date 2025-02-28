GP Accelerator Gala celebrates success of 5,200 entrepreneurs

Grameenphone hosted the grand gala night of its flagship GP Accelerator initiative, ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta,’ at a hotel in Dhaka. This event marked the culmination of an inspiring journey aimed at nurturing and empowering emerging entrepreneurs across Bangladesh.

The program’s mission was to equip young talent with the necessary skills, networking opportunities, and guidance to drive business success and economic growth, reported a press release.

The initiative was designed to harness the innovative potential of university students and promising young entrepreneurs, facilitating their journey from ideation to execution.