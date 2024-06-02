GP Accelerator’s bootcamp held in Rajshahi

Grameenphone's startup innovation platform GP Accelerator’s ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta’ Bootcamp was held in Rajshahi yesterday with the aim to find regional smart entrepreneurs and foster the potential development of young entrepreneurs.

Primarily targeting university students and aspiring young entrepreneurs, the bootcamp was organised to enhance the skills of interested youth in undertaking new entrepreneurial ventures, providing assistance, networking, and guidance in the areas of upskilling, networking, and funding. Around 200 entrepreneurs took part in the bootcamp of Rajshahi.

This regional bootcamp is being organised at 20 places across the country, says a press release.

The programme was held at a hotel in the city with Masudur Rahman Rinku, president, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rajshahi as the chief guest.

Md Alam Ali, assistant director, Department of Youth Development, Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director, Alaska Group and officials of Grameenphone were present.