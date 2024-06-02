GP Accelerator’s bootcamp held in Rajshahi
Grameenphone's startup innovation platform GP Accelerator’s ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta’ Bootcamp was held in Rajshahi yesterday with the aim to find regional smart entrepreneurs and foster the potential development of young entrepreneurs.
Primarily targeting university students and aspiring young entrepreneurs, the bootcamp was organised to enhance the skills of interested youth in undertaking new entrepreneurial ventures, providing assistance, networking, and guidance in the areas of upskilling, networking, and funding. Around 200 entrepreneurs took part in the bootcamp of Rajshahi.
This regional bootcamp is being organised at 20 places across the country, says a press release.
The programme was held at a hotel in the city with Masudur Rahman Rinku, president, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rajshahi as the chief guest.
Md Alam Ali, assistant director, Department of Youth Development, Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director, Alaska Group and officials of Grameenphone were present.
Muhammad Sohel Rana, program lead of GP Accelerator, conducted the programme.
The programme was divided into two parts. The first part of the day focused on a workshop on design thinking, covering what design thinking is, its steps, product testing, how to conduct market research, financial modeling, and how to create a pitch deck for investment. Detailed training was provided on the topics. The final phase of the bootcamp, the second part, an idea pitching competition was organised where local entrepreneurs presented various ideas. Among them, solving local problems were given the utmost importance.
Muhammad Sohel Rana, program lead of GP Accelerator, said "Grameenphone is committed to building inclusive, smart, and knowledge-based economy. The young and promising smart entrepreneurs of the country will play a crucial role in achieving this goal in the coming days. Therefore, we have organised this bootcamp to provide regional smart entrepreneurs the opportunity to implement their innovative ideas. The response we have received from the youth has been extraordinary. I believe this bootcamp will serve as a guiding force for their progress."
Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made significant contributions to the startup landscape in the country. Through 50 startups, it has created employment opportunities for 500,000 people. GP Accelerator also plays a significant role in the economic development of the country simultaneously. At the programme, the winning team was awarded a prize of Tk 100,000, the press release adds.