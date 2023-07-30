Youth Co:Lab awarded for building enabling Startup ecosystem

Youth Co:Lab has been working in Bangladesh since 2018 to empower young people to drive positive change through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship, said a media release.

The programme has reached over 22,000 young people and has incubated 62 youth-led startups.

Youth Co:Lab Bangladesh startups have made significant strides in addressing climate change, increasing access to quality healthcare, and promoting gender equality and inclusive growth.

“We are honoured to receive this award,” said Van Nguyen, Acting Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh.