Political breakups and contemporary Bangladesh

The term ‘political breakup’ can be understood as the severing of relationships over political differences. In a survey published in May 2026, researchers at the University of California, Irvine, in the United States, explored the prevalence, causes and consequences of political breakups in the country. The study was conducted by Peter Ditto, a professor of psychology at the university, and one of his PhD researchers Mertcan Güngör. In simple terms, they introduced the phrase ‘political breakup’ to describe the breakdown of relationships with friends, family members, romantic partners or colleagues because of political disagreements. Based on data from around 3,800 participants, they found that more than one-third of Americans had lost a personal relationship at some point in their lives because of political differences.

Similarly, the impact of and reactions to contemporary political developments in Bangladesh warrant discussion about how they are affecting and changing our social and personal lives. We can see from our own experiences that social relationships and family ties are increasingly being damaged by political differences. In such circumstances, the space for constructive political discussions based on neutrality and objectivity is gradually shrinking. Overall, this poses a threat to healthy political discourse in the country.

To understand the history of political divisions in Bangladesh, we need to go back to the very beginning. After the Liberation War began with the dream of independence and the establishment of a new state, a group emerged in opposition to the struggle in the name of preserving a united Pakistan. It did not merely oppose the movement; it was actively involved in genocide and crimes against humanity.

The post-Liberation War political ups and downs turned the opposing sides of that conflict into a source of political and social division. As a result, however limited its public support may have been in 1971, the division surrounding this group has gradually grown over the 55 years since independence. At the same time, political and ideological disagreements and divisions existed among the parties and forces that participated in the Liberation War, as well as among different groups within the government-in-exile. These had long-term consequences for Bangladesh's politics.