Sudan: A lost cause?

As a result of the overwhelming sanctions placed upon the country for performing such barbaric acts, Sudan’s economy became crippled and the discontent within people for the government grew. Finally, in 2019, the Bashir administration was taken down in a coup d'état by the military under the joint leadership of the generals Burhan and Dagalo who themselves dubbed this as a ‘revolution’. They then appeared to establish a joint civilian-military government, as per the demands of the Sudanese people for democratic reforms over a large number of years.

However, all hopes blew out like a candle flame when Burhan and Dagalo revealed they had no intention of sharing of power with the civilian administration and instead ensured a full military regime. Therein, a second coup followed in 2021, when the part civilian government was driven off and full military leadership established via Burhan and Dagalo.

Burhan and Dagalo finally managed to get what they wanted all along - to share the power between themselves. Yet, as time went on, the two generals appeared to be disagreeing over various issues, mainly about how to run the country.

In addition, Dagalo’s Rapid Supporting Forces (RSF) was becoming very popular as the days went on and member countries of the Arab League approved the paramilitary’s past involvement alongside the Saudi Forces in the Yemeni Civil War against the Houthis. General Burhan wanted RSF to be integrated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (something that Bashir previously wanted too) but Dagalo desired RSF have its unique identity.

This ultimately proved to be the fatal blow to the two generals’ relationship. Dagalo - a very popular leader - did not want to hand out RSF to Burhan (because integrating with the military would exactly lead to that) and wanted full authority over the paramilitary. He certainly did not have any intention to be Burhan’s subordinate. This ultimately resulted in the war that is happening in Sudan right now.