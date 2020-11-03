In Search of Tajuddin Ahmad

Having a heart purged of ego, it attuned him to the needs of others. His life of service is often described as one of “self-sacrifice.” Undoubtedly when he, after a life of civil disobedience campaigns and years in prison, held himself to an oath to return to family life only on condition of successfully liberating Bangladesh, and set off with his revolutionary protégé, Barrister Amirul Islam, to risk life and limb to do so, “self-sacrifice” seems to be an apt description. However, I believe, to Tajuddin, it went beyond that.

Service must necessarily have been sacred to him. You see, “sacrifice” implies becoming diminished in some sense. I do not believe Tajuddin could have channeled the will of the people of nascent Bangladesh to overcome the seemingly insurmountable obstacles the way he did without deriving immense purpose, and dare I say, spiritual fulfillment from what he did. His service was simply his way of life, his service reflected his heart.

Examining his more private moments, how many in their adolescence would otherwise choose to spend their leisure time picking the brains of four imprisoned anti-colonialist revolutionaries in pursuit of actionable intellectual edification, and then go on to finish reading their large stack of recommended books? How many kids would trade idle play or gossip to tend to the needs of outcast cholera victims, and enlist their mother’s support in cooking to feed them? Renowned among his peers as a peacemaker, young Tajuddin would even stand up for the wronged at the risk of his own status or well-being. His acutely sensitive heart remained his defining feature into adulthood. My mother often recalls how she spied upon him from a distance silently weeping over a bird that died during a terrible storm.