Increased deaths due to inadequate management

We have failed to ensure the proper health services. A lockdown or strict restriction is on, however the initiatives taken to control the pandemic are not enough. There are some methods to control a pandemic. We are yet to focus on those.

For example, the first step is to identify the infected patients and keep them, including their family members, in quarantine. It is the duty of neighbours to buy the groceries or medicines for them, that is, social participation is essential to contain the transmission of the virus.