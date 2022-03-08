International Women's Day: From Clara Zetkin to now

From the early stages of women's uprising, it is evident that it was the quest for social, family, legal and political rights in the interests of women, that initiated the women's movement. It was a quest to be recognised as a full-fledged citizen and a human being. Later many women welfare organisations were formed, demanding equal rights at work, rights concerning motherhood, marriage and divorce and so on.

Towards the end of the nineteen century, signs of the First World War (1914-18) began to appear all over Europe. Under the tremendous pressure of the imperialist war, women's family, social and economic lives were pitched into acute danger. Poet Rabindranath commented on that predicament of women: "It is not just that their veils were dropped from their faces. The veils in their minds, that that hidden most of the world from them, fell away too. The society into which they were born was now becoming clear to them. They no longer would play with the dolls created by blind conventions. Their natural intellect would no longer be used just within their homes, but would now extend to the well-being of all." (Kalantar: Nari)

From the very outset of the women's movement there was been important deliberations on the complexities of women's economic, social and political problems. There are many issues connected to women's emancipation -- women's dignity, that is, their place in society and in the family, childcare, protection from all sorts of abuse, torture and discrimination, changes in the existing social order -- and how to go ahead in addressing these issues.

Women's emancipation is a class-related issue. The source of women's exploitation lies in the social structure and this must be abolished in order to achieve a sustainable solution. And therein lies the link between the women's movement and the class struggle. The question of women's emancipation is a social issue, no doubt. No matter at what level of society a women is in, she faces all sorts of problem which do not affect men at the least. Unless the matter of addressing women's needs and problems is included in the socioeconomic and political mainstream, there will simply be one-sided male-centric development and growth. Women will be victims of repression and discrimination. That does not mean that men are responsible for these problems of women. It is the state's social, economic and political framework that is the basic cause of all of women's discrimination and exploitation.