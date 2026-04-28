I prefer to call myself a 'flavour explorer'

Down the ages, flavours of Bengal have caught the fancy of gourmets around the globe. The diversity of Bangladeshi flavours have been a delight to food lovers. And now the humble yet iconic street snacks—moori (puffed rice), jhalmuri (spicy puffed rice), and piaju (spicy dal fritters)—served at roadside gatherings have been reimagined in a fine-dining format by British-Bangladeshi chef Sabina Khan, earning her a place in the quarterfinals of the top-notch cooking competition MasterChef UK, aired on the BBC.

We spoke with Sabina Khan to uncover the story behind her innovative dish, “Bullets of Joy” (muri-piaju), along with her culinary dreams and plans.

A passionate cook, Sabina Khan is professionally an environmental consultant. She currently lives in London with her husband Asif and their two children. However, her childhood was spent in Gulshan, Dhaka, where home-cooked meals, family flavours, and memories of traditional dishes continue to inspire her creativity.

She studied at the English-medium school Scholastica in Dhaka. Following her achievement, the school community and alumni celebrated her success on social media.