Govt has to overcome its crisis of confidence and capacity

Hossain Zillur Rahman: We can already see that the recommendations presented by the National Consensus Commission have fueled division and discord among political parties. It is also undeniable that, following the commission’s recommendations, uncertainty surrounding the national election scheduled for February 2026 has deepened.

However, the first issue to consider is whether the commission’s recommendations were sound and well-considered. Another question is how democratic the commission’s outlook and process were. Over the eight months of discussion, we saw that the commission acted less as a consultant and more as a decision-maker. By ending their process with undemocratic directives and a confusing recommendation for a referendum, they made matters even more complicated.

The commission was supposed to play two roles — that of an adviser and a facilitator. They were expected to advise the government and act as a facilitator in dialogue with political parties. But they failed to play the facilitator’s role. In both agenda-setting and decision-making, there was a strong tendency to impose their own perspective. When the history of this commission is written, there will be a question: was the commission part of a narrow civic elitism that was disconnected from grassroots concerns, and did its members harbor a deep distrust toward politicians and politics — a mindset that led them to focus on creating obligations rather than fostering political unity?