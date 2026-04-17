Tajuddin said, there will be friendship, but on the basis of equality

Prothom Alo :

Basanti Mukherjee: Yes. I asked, “You’re buying all these houses? They’re incredibly expensive, where is the money coming from?” My father said, “These belong to the government, not bought with our personal money.” He told me, “If you’re going to stay, then stay here.” I would return from college every day, and my father would go out somewhere every night.

One day I packed him a sandwich - cucumber sandwiches and some cashew nuts. I said, “Wherever you go, when it’s time to eat at night, please have this.” That day he returned around four or four-thirty in the morning. I asked, “Did you eat?” He said, “No, someone else did. He hadn’t eaten for seven days. He has diabetes. There was nothing else to give him.”

When I returned from college one afternoon, I saw many people in front of the house. I asked, “Who are they? They’re moving around like suspicious people.” My father had taken an oath of secrecy. In a whisper, he said, “They are the ones who formed the cabinet today.”

Anyway, Tajuddin Ahmad and Amir-ul Islam were taken to Dum Dum Airport. Rustamji arrived, along with several other officers.

My father kept them in a slightly dark area of the airport. He told Rustamji, “I need to speak with you privately.” Rustamji left the other officers and came to speak with him.

My father then explained the situation. Rustamji asked, “How did you know they were genuine?” My father said, “I asked them several questions. If they weren’t the real people, they wouldn’t have been able to answer. I have verified, they are the right people.”

Then he said, “They haven’t eaten anything.” They were taken to Assam House, which was something like a BSF guesthouse. They were covered in mud, unshaven. Rustamji asked for arrangements to be made for them to bathe. But what would they wear after bathing? They had arrived with only the clothes on them.

It was very late at night, around 2 a.m. All the shops were closed. Rustamji opened his suitcase and gave a silk pajama–panjabi set to Tajuddin Ahmad, and another to Amir-ul Islam. He asked my father to arrange food.

But all the shops were shut. My father managed to gather a few eggs. He only knew how to cook two things, he could fry samosas if my mother prepared them, and he loved making omelets. So that night, he made omelets. There were some fruits and a loaf of bread, and he fed them with those. They hadn’t eaten for a long time.

On the way, perhaps at Krishnanagar or somewhere similar, they had woken up a sweet shop owner and eaten some sweets. But your father couldn’t eat sweets, so he had eaten that sandwich instead.