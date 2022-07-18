I will bring telescopes to the country

NASA first released a photo of a cluster on 12 July. Our team works on that cluster. Out of the four instruments in JWST, one instrument is made by our team. As a reward for that we got 200 hours of 'guaranteed time' this year. That means for a total of 200 hours this year, we will be able to take pictures with the telescope and analyse them. In total, five pictures will be taken during this period. The image we took contains at least 10,000 galaxies. The picture is of a very small part of the universe. If we can take a picture of the entire sky, we will be able to estimate how many galaxies there are. By analysing that image, we will try to find the first galaxies in the universe.