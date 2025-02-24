Gap between public expectations and achievements remains

Prothom Alo :

The National Consensus Commission has been given a six-month mandate. Do you think the dialogue will be completed within this time, given that political parties disagree on almost everything?

Al Masud Hasanuzzaman: I think it should be completed by this time. The sincerity and goodwill of the government and political parties are crucial. However, I must say that the unity among political parties seen during the student-people uprising on 5 August is no longer there. Conflicts of interest have grown.

Still, I see a positive change through the popular uprising. Until now, our politics was dominated by a two-party system - Awami League and BNP. That is no longer the case. Since the Awami League is not on the ground, many believe BNP will be the main beneficiary of the movement. Jamaat-e-Islami also considers itself a strong competitor. Students are forming new parties, and they too are a significant force.

All parties will want to show their strength in the upcoming elections. The political shift in the people’s mindset after the student-people uprising must be recognised by the political parties. They must adapt their policies accordingly. They need to understand that an election, by any means, is not the end of the matter. Therefore, political parties must be prepared for reforms. BNP, Jamaat, and other parties have also made certain proposals regarding reforms.