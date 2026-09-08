Property transfer act will not prevent anyone from following their religion

Md Asaduzzaman: The main purpose of enacting the law is that we are witnessing parents becoming helpless in their old age in this society. Even after children have had property transferred to their names, parents are being forced out of their homes. It is from the idea of protecting parents in such situations that this law has been enacted for them.

We are witnessing many parents in society being forced out of their homes after giving their property to their children. Some are suffering from cancer and have property, but the parents are unable even to enjoy their own property. Several years ago, a case came to my attention in which, after a retired major general died, his children had the property transferred to their names. One week later, they threw their mother out of the house.

There are many such small incidents. There are also cases where, after someone dies, other heirs come forward and engage in lawsuits. As a result, while elderly people need protection on the one hand, on the other hand, we are also trying to work on the various avenues for litigation and how such lawsuits can be prevented. It is with this in mind that we brought the law to parliament.