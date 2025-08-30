I want to set an example: Umama Fatema

Prothom Alo :

Umama Fatema: Students will understand why it is important to vote for me or my panel just by looking at other panels. Many of the other candidates are contesting from panels of different organisations. From that standpoint, there is a fear of returning to the old, party-dominated student politics. Now the question is whether we want to move forward or go back to that old system. I believe students will vote for me to move Dhaka University forward—both academically and politically. Each candidate in our panel has their own individuality and expertise in their respective fields. They have spoken out in the past against injustice and irregularities on campus.