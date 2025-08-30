I want to set an example: Umama Fatema

Prothom Alo :
You were spokesperson of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement but later left the post. You are now running in Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) polls for Vice President (VP) as an independent candidate. What logic works behind your decision?
Umama Fatema: The main purpose of forming ‘Independent Student Unity’ panel was to give chance to the students who are popular but not involved with any student organisation. I was involved with a political process for a long time, but not with any party politics right now. While doing politics, I have learned a lot, and at the same time, I have developed the ability to work on how young people’s ideas can transform the political environment.
Prothom Alo :
Why do you think students should vote for you or your panel?
Umama Fatema: Students will understand why it is important to vote for me or my panel just by looking at other panels. Many of the other candidates are contesting from panels of different organisations. From that standpoint, there is a fear of returning to the old, party-dominated student politics. Now the question is whether we want to move forward or go back to that old system. I believe students will vote for me to move Dhaka University forward—both academically and politically. Each candidate in our panel has their own individuality and expertise in their respective fields. They have spoken out in the past against injustice and irregularities on campus.
Prothom Alo :
How do you see the election environment so far?
Umama Fatema: So far, the DUCSU election has a level playing field. But many candidates are violating the electoral code of conduct. Another problem is that only eight polling centres have been designated for voting. This will allow very few students to cast their votes. Our demand will be to increase the number of centres. At the same time, the duration of campaign time should also be extended.
Prothom Alo :
What do you think will be the key factors in this DUCSU election?
Umama Fatema: The votes of female students, the votes of Jagannath Hall, and the votes of non-residential students—these three will be important. We are focused on all three, but we are not treating anyone separately.
Prothom Alo :
DUCSU has nearly 40,000 voters, of which around 48 per cent are female. You are a woman candidate. What will you do for female students?
Umama Fatema: My panel and I will make every effort to build a women-friendly campus by resolving various problems, including the housing crisis for female students. Ensuring the safety of women on campus will be our top priority. Female students played a crucial role in the July mass uprising. In recent years, the number of women students at Dhaka University has also increased. Just as female voters were part of the democratic struggle, they will also take on leadership. I hope this DUCSU will see the highest level of female representation.
Prothom Alo :
What will be your key initiatives if elected?
Umama Fatema: If elected, we will work to transform Dhaka University into a fully academic campus. I will design a masterplan with strategies to turn DU into a residential university by 2030. We will ensure better food and healthcare facilities for students. We will also continue bargaining with the administration and pressing for students’ demands.
I am someone who has a bold voice, a bold intention, and at the same time understands the intricacies of politics. My goal is to bring harmony to the campus and make it truly a place for students. I believe this DUCSU election will determine the future of student politics.
One major reason I am contesting in DUCSU is that I want to set an example. In the future, students can become a driving force even in national politics. Students should elect those who can become their voice.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Umama Fatema: Thank you, too.