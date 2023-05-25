The South Sudan education minister elaborates on the state of education in her country and what is being done to turn things around.

“In South Sudan we have plans in place because cultural practices and barriers often lead to selection between a boy and a girl. If a family is to choose who is to go to school, they will choose the boy to go to school and leave the girl at home. I want to describe that in the words of one of our leaders who is a writer and was recently conducting conferences with BRAC practitioners on issue of girl education. He said, ‘When we invest in girl education, we invest in a nation.’”

“We now have dialogue with the communities. We tell them, you are a community leader with maybe 200 or 300 households and 500 children in your community. You want to change the environment you live in, you want to develop. How will you develop without your citizens? Boys and girls are our children. How do you choose between one to go school and the other one is left behind? You will better become a role model in your community and send your children to school, girls and boys. You will see the environment you live in will change when you empower both.”

In South Sudan the population of women is now projected as 54 per cent. This is a force that can contribute to development meaningfully, the minister says, adding that there is no room for them to be left behind. Equal rights for all -- this is the action.