Effort to observe state mourn is a farce

Samina Luthfa: The quota reform protesters of 2024 were organised and peaceful from the beginning, but the Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the protesting students on campuses with bamboos, iron rods and so on, leaving scores of students injured.

Later, students were driven out of the halls by the evening with police, Rapid Action Battalion and BGB firing teargases and sound grenades. Hence, the outgoing students fell prey to the waiting goons and faced coercion on the roads.

The university administrators (vice chancellors, proctors and provosts) failed to protect the students completely instead of providing students with safety and creating opportunities for the students to leave the campuses safely.

If administrators of the universities have any shame they should have resigned.