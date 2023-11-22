Those accustomed to blasting crude bombs in hartal-blockades, hurled those: Home minister

Hartal, blockade and other political programmes were being enforced since the independence of Bangladesh. But lodging so many cases, trials are being completed so hastily and so many are being convicted. How do you view this?

Probably your question is not correct. Twenty one thousand people were killed during the tenure of BNP’s government in 2001 and 2006; nearly 25,000-30,000 cases were filed under the Special Powers Act. People have not forgotten those. They have shown the path of lodging cases.

It’s not that one person entered the house of the chief justice or the hospital. Hundreds of leaders and activists entered there, threw brick chips, broke the cameras thinking we might identify them if the cameras are there. But we kept drones, that’s why we are getting video footage. Cases are being lodged against the people whom we are finding in the footage.