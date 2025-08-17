Now we need reform in security and defence sectors

Prothom Alo :

Prothom Alo: The July mass uprising has brought about a historic shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape. The significant role of the armed forces in this uprising has been widely discussed. On 3 August, the Army Headquarters issued a clear statement declaring that soldiers would not open fire on protesters. This undoubtedly played a major role in changing the course of the movement and paving the way for the uprising. How do you assess the role of the armed forces in the July mass uprising?

Md Mahfuzur Rahman: If we compare our July mass uprising with the Arab Spring, we’ll see that only in Tunisia and Egypt were the uprisings truly successful. The main reason was that the armed forces in those two countries refused to fire on the protesting people. As a result, Ben Ali’s 23-year authoritarian rule in Tunisia and Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year regime in Egypt came to an end.

In my view, the decision on 3 August by Bangladesh’s armed forces not to fire on students and civilians was the final nail in the coffin of Hasina’s rule. That said, I commend the military command chain for two reasons. First, they were able to understand the broader sentiment within the armed forces. Second, one of the pillars of our national defence policy is that the military must be people-friendly. The armed forces gave due importance to this principle.

Therefore, it is both natural and expected that the military would reflect the will of the people in times of national crisis. And that’s exactly what they did.