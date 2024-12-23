Prothom Alo :

Nasiruddin Patwary: We are not forming any King's party. The chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has no desire to form a party. Are those in the advisory council interested in forming a party?

It is the people of the uprising forces that will decide when and how we will form a party. There will be communication about this with the leadership of the Students against Discrimination. We in the Jatiya Nagorik Committee will assist them. The tentative time for declaring the party is around two months. We hope to be able to organise thana and upazila committees by then. Then when a position is reached, we will form district committees. We will go from the lower to the top. Jatiya Nagorik Committee's formation of committees at the thana and upazila level is not directly linked to forming a party.