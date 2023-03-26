'The state has moved away from the spirit of the liberation war'

Why did those in Bangladesh whose politics was for the peasants and the workers, that is the left-wing politicians, fail to win public support? Why are they in a state of decay in national politics? Instead of emerging as an alternative force, many of them have merged and disappeared within Awami League and BNP.

The main weakness of the leftists is the lack of creative pursuit of knowledge. It is not only a lack of theoretical knowledge, but there is also a lack of knowledge earned though life experience. It took them time to gain the understanding that East Bengal was becoming a colony of the Pakistani rulers and that it was imperative to take over state power, break the state and establish a democratic state of the people. They also failed to tackle the nationality problems. The subcontinent was a multi-racial country and the rulers projected the Indian subcontinent as a two-nation country. Pakistan itself is an unrealistic, bureaucratic ruled sate of four different nations. It was the responsibility of the leftists to liberate people from that state rule. But they failed to carry out their responsibility.

They were certainly a part of the national freedom movement, but the leadership went to the hands of the bourgeoisie nationalists. In the British times, it was these leftists who had been the main foe of these nationalists, just as during the rule of Pakistan. The leftists want to bring about a social revolution and the bourgeoisie want to take over state power, keeping the social structure intact. There was no limit to state oppression of the leftists. The bourgeoisie rule did not end even in Bangladesh. The bourgeoisie rule oppressed the leftists. The media had unlimited influence at the time. And the rulers used the media machinery to project the leftists as traitors and atheists.

The politics of the leftists should have been absolutely different from that of the bourgeoisie, but that did not happen. They broke away from this particularly because of their eagerness to join the election. The British rulers laid a trap for the nationalists by giving them leeway in the election. The nationalists fell into that trap and moved away from the movement, eager to join the election. They then got divided on communal lines, ultimately leading to partition. The partition was most harmful to the leftists. Now they are being enamoured by the election. They had this penchant for the election during Pakistan times too. The local and foreign rulers, along with their supporters, had built up a cultural ideology which was hard to the material leftists to break.

Above all, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the most harm was done by the reformists propensities that emerged among the leftists, and also by the rift created by the China-Russia divide. It was easy for the bourgeoisie to identify the 'national' enemies because they were foreigners. But for the leftists, it was difficult to identify the class adversaries because these adversaries were local and often their 'own' people.