Want to give an A, but it's leaning towards a B: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya

There was a shortcoming in the government’s overall understanding of the situation. Ministers are now saying that they inherited a very difficult situation. But they did not prepare any document detailing what they inherited. I have said before that they have no white paper. One reason may be their uncertainty over their political outlook on the interim government.

There were also difficulties in understanding the benchmark or starting point of the situation. Ministers have come in late and are now saying that they cannot deliver within one or two years. These things were not said earlier.

The main means of implementation is the administration. But the situation within the administration was not entirely comfortable, and it still is not. During the interim government, we clearly saw how the bureaucracy slows down the pace of work. This government has also faced the same problem. There are also suspicions about various political connections within the bureaucracy.

At the grassroots level, law and order, beyond the bureaucracy, is also a major issue for implementation. There is uncertainty over extortion and other issues in the supply chain. The security needed to keep the market economy functioning has not returned. The weakness of the police and the problems involved in restructuring the police administration have also played a role here. There was a shortcoming in the government’s overall understanding of the problems; bureaucracy, law and order at the grassroots level and party activities have also not been conducive to implementation.

At the same time, the process of putting the organisational situation in order has not yet been completed. The process of holding the national council has also not been completed. Therefore, I am willing to give the government some time.

However, it is not apparent that the government has social or political control over all areas. The number-one person says one thing, but others do not put it into practice even after hearing it. You cannot have a functioning market economy without ensuring security for investment and business and trade.