BNP govt facing a three-pronged challenge

Prothom Alo :

What kind of economic challenges do you think BNP has taken on as an elected government after the 18-month rule of the interim government?

Niaz Asadullah: The interim government and the February election did not create a conducive environment to smoothly guide the economy towards low inflation, low interest rates, and high growth. It can be said that Bangladesh's economy is currently in a fragile phase of recovery at best. The economy remains burdened by a crony capitalist structure and a highly politicised bureaucracy—both legacies of the post-2010 autocratic era. Added to this are new uncertainties, especially due to a non-transparent tariff agreement with the United States in the last moments of the interim government's rule, which has complicated the situation further.

In such a scenario, the policymakers of the new government face a major tripartite challenge. They are under pressure to loosen monetary policy, control chronic inflation, and increase loan provisions for those economically deprived for nearly two decades. Needless to say, these goals are conflicting. Among these, the most immediate and significant challenge is inflation. For nearly three years, the inflation rate has been close to double digits, reducing the purchasing power of lower and middle-income families to the bottom.

Therefore, it is vital to manage internal fuel demand and clearly communicate the supply constraints to the public during this time of global fuel price volatility to maintain normalcy.

The second major challenge for the government can be described as a domestic ''investment drought. '' The growth of private sector loans has fallen to an all-time low, the banking sector is facing a severe liquidity crisis, and the capital market remains weak. Therefore, if investors' confidence is not restored, the economic recovery process will be very slow.

The third challenge is primarily one of political economy, which is how the government will create the necessary financial capacity for structural reforms while addressing the strong public demand for economic relief. In this regard, the government must maintain a balance between the IMF's conditional reform commitments and the expectations generated by the 2024 mass uprising.

The government's tripartite tug-of-war is most evident in the banking sector. The current government has inherited a banking system burdened with massive non-performing loans and in deep crisis. Yet there is intense pressure from small and medium entrepreneurs for loan facilities. Therefore, the main challenge for the government now is to ensure increased financing in genuinely productive sectors without returning to the past culture of politically influenced credit distribution.