Abdul Kader speaks about conflict with Hasnat and Sarjis

Prothom Alo :

Abdul Kader: At the time, I was mainly in contact with Nahid Islam (now Convener of the NCP and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament) and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan. But after the afternoon of 18 July, I couldn't reach anyone. From July 17 to 19, the situation was like this: a few phone calls would go through offline, but the internet was being shut down. I remained involved in the protests in the Jatrabari area until 20 July.

On 19 July, I attended Friday prayers at the Jame Mosque near Jatrabari police station. After the prayers, a procession emerged from the mosque, and seven people were killed in police gunfire. I was left stunned, amid the panic, people running in every direction, and cries of grief. Members of the Chhatra League were standing guard at the gate of a nearby hospital in the Shanir Akhra area. They were preventing people from entering and attacking them with machetes. The same scene was unfolding in the neighboring area of Rayerbagh.

A teenage boy was staring at his phone, sobbing uncontrollably. Before the prayers, he and several friends had taken a group photo. They all joined the procession afterward, and one of those friends had been killed. He told me, "I'm never leaving this movement. If necessary, I'll die too."

In the midst of all this, I kept trying to contact Nahid Bhai and Asif Bhai by phone. At around 3:30 pm, SM Farhad, a leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir (now the General Secretary of DUCSU), called me. He said he couldn't reach anyone by phone. I told him I was facing the same problem. He then said that coordinators Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Hasib Al Islam were reportedly preparing to sit with the government for a compromise.

Earlier, on 16 July, after Abu Sayeed was killed in Rangpur, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) summoned Nahid Bhai to the office of the University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor and told him, "Hold a press conference and say that you're ready to enter talks." Hasnat and Sarjis agreed to that proposal. Nahid Bhai replied, "I can't do anything without consulting Baker, Kader, Asif, and the others. If I hold a press conference like that, people will call me a traitor."

Nahid Bhai told them he would issue a press statement after returning home. DGFI then said, "Fine, issue a press statement. But it must state that you're prepared to sit down with the government for talks." Up until then, we had been willing to hold talks, but the government had refused. This time, they were the ones asking for dialogue.

That night, sometime before 11:00 pm, we held a virtual meeting. Nahid Bhai had told DGFI that a press statement would be issued, so we discussed what demands it should contain. Coordinators Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam joined the meeting, along with leaders of the then Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti. Nahid Bhai asked, "After five people have been killed, should we limit ourselves to demanding quota reform, or should we raise broader demands?"

Among the proposals were the prosecution of those responsible for the attacks, trials of Awami League ministers including Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and the resignation of vice-chancellors and proctors at universities where attacks on students had taken place.

The press statement said that the government was responsible for the crisis and therefore had to find a way to resolve it. At around 12:30 am, Hasnat Abdullah posted the statement on Facebook and sent it to journalists. When he sent it out, however, he added a sentence on his own.

We went to sleep that night. The next morning, 17 July, Shibir leader Farhad Bhai called me and said, "You're betraying the blood of the martyrs." When I asked why he was saying that, he replied, "Television news tickers are saying that the students are ready for talks and want to return to their studies. But we never wrote that anywhere."

When we called Hasnat Bhai, he said, "I showed it to you." When we asked him to show us the final version, he admitted that he had made a mistake and apologised. He said, "I swear to God, I'll never make a mistake like that again."

The demands we had agreed upon on the night of 16 July had still not been publicly announced. I discussed them with Farhad Bhai. About an hour later, he prepared a draft incorporating our demands along with several additional ones. The first point called for the government to offer an unconditional apology and resign.

I told him that I couldn't support that at the time. I didn't think it was yet appropriate for students to demand the government's resignation, because we had not held any discussions with political parties. I said that we could demand an unconditional apology, but not resignation. If Sheikh Hasina apologised, I argued, she would no longer have any moral legitimacy anyway.

The second point called for the prosecution of ministers including Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, as well as the resignation of university vice-chancellors and proctors. The seventh point stated that "student politics must be banned."

Farhad Bhai and I argued over that point for 20 to 30 minutes. He said, "If student politics isn't banned, then if the movement fails, the Chhatra League will kill us." I replied, "Without student politics, today's movement would never have happened." Eventually, I suggested that we instead call for banning partisan student politics. That way, whichever student organisations engaged in repression could be prohibited. He accepted the proposal.

That's how the nine-point demands were ultimately formulated.