Every govt in the world has a govt within it

Prothom Alo :

Prothom Alo: I interviewed you when the interim government had completed one month in office. Back then, you said that if people have honest intentions, patriotism, and willpower, anything is possible. Now that a year has passed, I want to know: what has the government actually accomplished? And what has your ministry achieved?

Asif Nazrul: What I told you back then has largely proven true. While not everything is possible, much can be done. I gave an overview of our ministry’s work on 31 July. We passed or amended 16–17 laws. There have been groundbreaking reforms in civil and criminal codes. We enacted the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children Act, expanded legal aid services, introduced laws for online bail bonds, and made progress on digitization. We’ve done things no previous law ministry has done. For example, we recommended the withdrawal of over 16,000 harassment cases. That’s not something done in just meetings—we had to review case files in detail.

In Bangladesh’s history, no ministry has ever appointed nearly 5,000 government legal officers in a single year—but we did.

I believe the government’s biggest success has been bringing discipline to the economy. During Sheikh Hasina’s time, even she warned of possible famine. The signs of economic collapse were clear. But we were able to avert it. I used to hear that in situations like this, the exchange rate (dollar price) rises sharply—but it didn’t; in fact, it’s now declining. Our foreign currency reserves have increased, financial management has improved, inflation is under control, stability is returning to the banking sector, and public confidence is growing. During Ramadan, we managed to keep the prices of essentials down to some extent. Hajj management has improved.

We’ve cut down on waste. Under the leadership of power and energy advisor Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, we’ve saved Tk 450 billion by eliminating unnecessary expenditures and dropping unneeded projects. In the aftermath of a revolution, there is often a period of disorder. Had that not been the case, we could have achieved even more.