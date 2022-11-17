"Who says I'm 70!"

A birthday means another year of living. I have lived another year in good health and that is what it is all about. Today let me share something interesting with everyone.

I called Asha ji (Asha Bhosle) over the phone on her birthday this year. I said, "Asha ji, happy birthday." She laughed and said, "Happy? It's time to go 'upstairs' now. How is it happy!" We both laughed a lot. But as for myself, I don't think of going 'upstairs'. I pray to Allah to let me live longer and in good health so I can do much more. That is what I want. At this age I am still singing, composing, performing... all of this is Allah's mercy.