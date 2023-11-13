One-sided election will put democracy in further crisis

The deadlock regarding elections is not new in Bangladesh. One of the reasons for this is the political parties walked through an avenue of temporary solution to incept the democratic government system. At the final stage of the anti-Ershad movement a three-party outline was drafted. The political parties did not follow that. The parliamentary democracy was reinstated in Bangladesh in 1991 through the election under a caretaker government led by Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed. After the elections both Awami League and BNP went back to their own political ways. In the following years, they kept the antagonistic ways of politics. They did not keep open the way of fulfilling the three-party outline.

The proposal raised by leftists of elections under caretaker governments in three terms was not followed as well. But, BNP’s attempt of holding elections under a political government rather than the caretaker government was thwarted by Awami League. As a result, the caretaker government system was reinstated through the 13th amendment of the constitution. This system, more or less, remained till 2008 and we saw the ruling party losing every time. Then the 15th amendment took place and the system of election under the caretaker government was abolished.

BNP did not even participate in the 2014 election. We have still been suffering from political losses, loss of democracy regarding the election. The election of 2018 was not accepted as well. Amidst the situation another election is going to take place. I would say, the election under the caretaker government system was a partial reformation. One cannot see any sign of resolving the problem that arose due to contrasting standpoints of the two parties regarding election.

