Commonwealth ready to assist Bangladesh in its democratic transition

As this is your first visit to Bangladesh, what key priorities of the Commonwealth are you hoping to highlight during this trip? Bangladesh is a valued member of the Commonwealth. I am very pleased to be visiting the country for the first time as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

As you may know, democracy and good governance are foundational values of the Commonwealth. They are central to the ability of our member countries to build peaceful and prosperous societies.

Today, Bangladesh is engaged in a process of democratic renewal. At a time of great stress for democracies, with declining support for democracy globally and threats of misinformation and disinformation, it was important that I visit to reinforce our shared vision of improving the lives of the Bangladeshi people through democracy. The goal of my visit is consistent with the new five-year Commonwealth Strategic Plan, which has been endorsed by all Commonwealth countries, including Bangladesh.

My visit will therefore afford me the opportunity to engage with a wide range of stakeholders to understand the context first-hand and explore where we can offer support towards realising the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for democracy, good governance and sustainable development.

This is an important moment in the country’s national journey. As Bangladesh looks ahead to its general election next year, I send my best wishes to its people. I want to assure them that they can always count on the Commonwealth as a trusted partner in their efforts to build an inclusive and prosperous future for all.